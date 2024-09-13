McDonalds and Hoyoverse announced a new campaign around Genshin Impact so that dishes on the first menu are inspired by this video game, and also to be part of the Happy Meal menu, but without toys.

Yes, these were left out of this collaboration, which will begin on September 17, 2024. But before you think about participating, it should be noted that it will only be active in the United States.

When this McDonalds and Hoyoverse campaign begins, items will be available for purchase in the restaurant chain’s app in the US. Consumers will be able to choose between the Genshin Impact Apple Pie and the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal.

The first dessert stands out for having packaging decorated with illustrations by Kaedehara Kazuha and Beidou. As for the second, the hamburger, it does not stand out for the above but for items inside the game.

Fountain: Hoyoverse.

Apple pie grants players 40 Primogems, 3 Golden Apple Pastries, and a Golden Apple Pastry recipe in Genshin Impact. As for the burger, it gives the Wings of Delicacies glider and the card name Celebration: Crispy and Sweet.

McDonald’s Happy Meals usually include tangible items, especially toys, for those who buy them. But there have been similar cases over time.

McDonalds did it before with Overwatch in 2022, although it only happened in Australia and the gift was a code to download a skin for Tracer. So it is possible that this campaign with Genshin Impact attracts attention, and there will be no shortage of those who would like it to be available in countries other than the United States.

Fountain: Hoyoverse.

Other news related to this Hoyoverse video game has to do with its 5.0 update and also a new region.

