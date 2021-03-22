The Russian Authors’ Society (RAO) has filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s LLC for the fact that one of the visitors of a fast food restaurant played songs by singer Svetlana Loboda on headphones. This was reported by Kommersant.

As the deputy chairman of the committee of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on Intellectual Property Anatoly Semyonov told the publication, Loboda’s song was heard by the inspector of RAO. The song was not in the catalog of the music supplier for McDonald’s – Ultimate Media Services LLC (UMC) – involved in the case as a third party. He stressed that this catalog consists entirely of foreign music, which is played in restaurants under the performers’ license.

Last year, the court ordered a phonoscopic examination of the video recording provided by RAO. She must determine from which source Loboda’s song and another track sounded. In addition, the material will be studied for installation, it follows from the case materials.

After examining the video, Semyonov concluded that the controversial music was playing from the headphones of the girl who was sitting next to the inspector. “Anyway, she got on the video when she left the restaurant,” he said.

The lawsuit was filed in June 2019. The next meeting on it is scheduled for April 19.