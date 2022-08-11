McDonald’s announced on Thursday (11) that it will reopen some of its restaurants in Kyiv and in areas of western Ukraine, a country where all the chain’s establishments were closed in February because of the Russian invasion.

The company did not disclose specific dates, it only said that over the next few months it will start working with suppliers to obtain the necessary products and prepare the restaurants to receive customers again.

According to McDonald’s, the employees in Ukraine themselves have requested the reopening, also supported by the local authorities, who consider that it will be a way to help the reactivation of the economy and to restore some degree of normality in the country.

“After lengthy consultations and discussions with Ukrainian authorities, suppliers and security experts, and considering our employees’ request to return to work, we have decided to institute a step-by-step plan to reopen some restaurants in western Ukraine, where other businesses have reopened in an aggressive manner. safe,” Paul Pomroy, senior vice president of International Markets at the network, said in a statement.

So far, there is no information on how many restaurants will reopen among the more than 100 that McDonald’s had in Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

With the start of the war, the multinational continued to pay the salaries of more than 10,000 employees in Ukraine, while studying the possibilities of reopening, as Pomroy recalled.

As a result of the invasion, McDonald’s also decided to close its restaurants in Russia and, later, completely cease any activity in the country, where it had operated for three decades.

In May of this year, the company announced the sale of all operations in Russian territory to businessman and former franchise owner Alexandr Govor, who reopened the establishments, now called Vkusno & Tochka (Tasty and Ponto, in free translation).