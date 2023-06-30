The other day I went with my daughter to the cinema to see The little Mermaidand the first thing that appeared on the screen after the room lights went out was the ad for McDonald’s new ad campaign, titled The most anticipated orderwith which the fast food corporation intends to recognize and value the work of the primary sector.

In it, we see a series of customers place an order at any counter of this restaurant chain and receive, in response, a six-month waiting time notice. After a battery of funny images of faces of astonishment, the scene of the ad changes completely and on the screen we are presented with a sunrise on a farm, a bucolic, open and night landscape presided over by a tractor and a small wooden table where an order vending machine audibly emits a ticket. A farmer picks it up, yells “Hey!” and gets to work. After the announcement, I saw a movie in which someone gives up his identity, losing his voice along the way, in exchange for being integrated into another world.

The six months it takes for a McMenú order to be ready symbolically comprise the time it takes for lettuce, tomatoes and onions to grow from the time they are planted to the time they are harvested, and part of the time it takes for a cow to grow and give so much meat for burgers like milk for cheese and ice cream. All these ingredients are produced in full compliance with the strict criteria and quality standards established by the multinational, and necessarily have a uniform, homogeneous, standardized flavor and, due to a matter of purchase volume and bargaining power, a price that is more than tight.

In this pact between the multinational and farmers and ranchers, in that “Oído!” of the ad, the seconds inevitably give up a portion of their voice. In exchange for a certain security of selling the production each year, its ingredients are deprived of any possibility of telling a story, of any differentiation, diversity or real link with the land in which they germinate and grow. Not only is it difficult to perceive the flavor of a slice of tomato inside a McRoyal Deluxe, but it is also impossible to know if that slice of tomato comes from Navarra, Murcia or Turkey without looking at its label.

Just that same week I visited a farmer friend. He and his partner take care of a farm where they grow local varieties in an ecological and sustainable regime, to the point of giving up burning fossil fuels to work: instead of having a tractor, they work their farm with the help of three mares . Let no one raise their hands to their heads: the animals work an average of thirty minutes a week a year and, far from living locked up, they graze in semi-freedom on the farm. They eat what Pol grows, and their feces feed the land where the vegetables are grown in a perfect virtuous circle where everyone wins. Its efficiency in uneven and wooded terrain like that of that farm is greater than that of a tractor.

There, talking with Pol, I bit into what was my first tomato of the season, and I cried with delight. That there are no tomatoes like before is a lie.

On his farm Mosaic Agrari They only grow heirloom tomatoes. heirloom tomato), a set of varieties that are based on natural open pollination, of ancient provenance, and without genetic manipulation. They are called relics because they are somehow a valuable remnant from the past. What I bit into was a Canga Star, a spontaneous natural hybridization between other ancient varieties that resulted in this meaty, honeyed, dark, dense and practically seedless jewel, which melts, succulent, in the mouth. Today, only four farmers worldwide grow this variety, despite being one of the most productive of the tomato family. beefsteakor beef steak, which bears this name, pay attention to this, because it is large and has the ideal shape and texture to accompany meats and hamburgers.

Between the model that McDonald’s represents, of globalization, decontextualization and uprooting, and that of Mosaic Agrari, with its apology for the small and the peculiar to the extreme, there are an infinite number of different ways of operating, all of them with their pros and cons. cons. Probably, the future panorama of the primary sector will be a multicolored kaleidoscope, a combination of all the possible variations and gradations of both models, but in this panorama only the small ones will be able to survive, with their tomatoes with the same flavor as before, if we are able to generate a strong and healthy link between the primary sector and the gastronomic culture of our country; a context in which what is valued are the quality and peculiarity of the native products of the territory, those that have the capacity to tell the world what they are like, who we are and what our history is; a healthy, lively and thriving alternative market not only for small farmers like Pol, but also for us, so that we can all have their products more at hand, and for large producers, so that they can never find themselves between a rock and a hard place , in the situation of having to accept blackmail of the type “this is the price: either you take it, or you leave it”.

What would it be like to implement here something similar to the concept of fermier French-style, or direct sale of agri-food crafts on farms? What would it be like to have a powerful distribution network that would deliver relics to the municipal markets of large cities? Can you imagine a kind of “Amazon of proximity products”? I am not sure that we can affirm that Ariel recovered her voice before marrying the prince, and that is that her voice cannot be understood only as her ability to say “I do” when faced with a proposal, but must include the possibility of to say no. In a universe where magic is possible, what did it cost to write a more equitable agreement, such as “one year, you mermaid; one year, I standing up.”?

Depending on how you look at it, the image of the farmer in the ad bowing to the order of the large international corporation without question can be painful: the “Heard!” it is only really voluntary when there is an alternative.