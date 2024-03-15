Due to a system failure, McDonald's has closed its restaurants around the world. System failures at McDonald's were reported around the world today, shutting down some restaurants for hours and prompting complaints from customers on social media. The fast food chain spoke of a “technology disruption” that was being resolved. Chicago-based McDonald's Corp. said the problems are not related to a cybersecurity issue. «We are aware of a technology disruption impacting our restaurants. The problem is now being resolved”, we read in a statement, “we thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused”.

McDonald's in Japan wrote on X that “operations are temporarily halted at many of our stores nationwide,” calling it “a system failure.” The website Downdetector has also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald's app in recent hours. “All McDonald's restaurants are connected to a global network and that's the problem,” said Patrik Hjelte, owner of several McDonald's restaurants in central Sweden, speaking to local newspaper Nya Wermlands Tidning.