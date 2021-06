Two customers of Gosschalk from Epe have already severed ties with the slaughterhouse. Both Stichting de Wroetstal, which until today had rooting pigs slaughtered there, and beef buyer McDonald’s are taking this measure. This follows the shocking news of yesterday, when it became known that stable workers mistreated the pigs and cows. A majority in the House of Representatives wants Gosschalk to close immediately.



