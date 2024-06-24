McDonald’s abandons artificial intelligence: the system designed to collect orders, and installed in thousands of drive-through restaurants, has in fact made too many messes in collecting automated orders.

What is Automated Order Taker

The Automated Order Taker, the name of McDonald’s artificial intelligence, an experiment that took its first steps in 2021, proved to have many gaps in understanding what customers were asking for. His task was to listen to the order and communicate it to the crew, who would take care – according to the usual speed of the fast food world – to prepare it. But between the request and the delivery, a lot happened over time.

Analyst data: one order in five is wrong

According to the numbers provided by Peter Saleh, an analyst interviewed by the American broadcaster CNBC, McDonald’s AI accuracy is just over 80%. So, one order in five was wrong. There was even a period in which making fun of or arguing with the golden-arched drive-thru robots had become a real trend.

The bizarre orders of Automated Order Taking

Automated Order Taking has, in fact, given rise to some daring culinary combinations, or misunderstandings that are difficult to manage, as reported by several users on social media: bacon topping on an ice cream, dozens of glasses of iced tea instead of just one and, again, unsolicited supplies of hundreds of “nuggets”, the chicken nuggets characteristic of the fast-food chain. In other cases, there are those who were simply unable to complete and send the orders.

Trial started in 2021

Mason Smoot, Chief Restaurant Officer of McDonald’s USA, was therefore forced to announce: «After careful consideration, McDonald’s has decided to end our current partnership with IBM for AOT and the technology will be decommissioned in all restaurants that use it. they are testing by July 26, 2024.” The system, in fact, was developed in a partnership with IBM, one of the main IT multinationals. The trial began in 2021, and involved only a small part of the 13,000 McDonald’s outlets in the States. According to CNBC, at the root of the communications problem between customers and software is the latter’s difficulty understanding dialects and accents.

What the competitors have done

Meanwhile, the fast-food chain’s competitors have adopted similar solutions with more success: Wendy’s relies on Google Cloud for orders at drive-through counters, with success in 86% of cases. Carl’s Jr. sandwiches and Taco John’s burritos rely on Presto, with a success rate of up to 90%. David Henkes, an industry expert quoted by Wired, pointed out that «artificial intelligence will clearly be part of restaurant automation and efficiency, but the technology is still in its infancy. McDonald’s experience and commitment to AI shows the potential benefits, but also the limitations of the technology today.”