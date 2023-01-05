A chain of fast food restaurants operated by Food Solutions KZ ceases operations under the McDonald’s brand in Kazakhstan due to supply restrictions. This was announced on Thursday, January 5, by the press service of McDonald’s on the official site.

At the same time, the message refers to the possible opening of restaurants of this company under a new name in the future.

“The chain of fast food restaurants managed by Food Solutions KZ LLP stops working under the McDonald’s brand in Kazakhstan due to supply restrictions. The resumption of activities and the timing of opening new fast food restaurants under the new name will be announced in the near future,” — said in the statement.

It is noted that after resolving the problems that have arisen, fast food restaurants will continue to operate under the new brand “in accordance with the current high standards, values ​​​​and business principles.”

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported on McDonald’s’ intention to leave Kazakhstan due to problems with the purchase of meat. Bloomberg wrote that the situation is further complicated by the fact that McDonald’s franchisee in Kazakhstan Kairat Boranbaev has been in the republic since March on a case of embezzlement on an especially large scale in the quasi-public sector.

Since November, 24 restaurants of the chain have suspended work in Kazakhstan, citing supply problems. McDonald’s declined to comment, the agency said.

In Russia, on December 2, it was reported that the Vkusno-i Tochka fast food chain had fully regained the share that McDonald’s occupied in the Russian market. The press service of the company said that the turnover in November will exceed the figures for 2021.