McDonald’s Board of Directors said Wednesday that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock will be paid on Dec. 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 2. The 6 percent increase over the company’s previous quarterly dividend reflects continued confidence in the fast-food company’s growth strategy.

McDonald’s has a solid track record of returning capital to its shareholders and has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share equates to $7.08 per share for the year.



