McDonald’s Japan revealed the new theme for their toys of the happy meal of Pokemon Summer Festival August 2023. Over a period of approximately three weeks, these Happy Meal will be available for purchase starting at 490 yen ($57.40 MXN) starting August 11, 2023.

A total of eight different toys will be part of the toy line that customers will receive when purchasing a happy mealincluding “Yo-Yo Fishing,” a ring toss game, and “Yo-Yo Fishing,” Pokemon at the Festival”, a game that allows players to fish Pokemon in water instead of the traditional goldfish. The lineup features Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and others Pokemon protagonists of the latest anime series that was released in April 2023, Pokemon Horizons: The Series.

Here’s a list of the toy lineup:

Pikachu Festival Collection Set

Pikachu Festival Fireworks Fan

Pikachu Festival Taiko Drum

Pokémon Fishing at the Festival

Shiny Pokeball Lantern

Pokemon Ring Toss Game

Pokemon Yo-Yo Fishing

Summer Festival Pinball Game

Via: silicone

Editor’s note: Am I already a sir? Or were toys much more exciting when he was a child? Those who remember the first happy meals of Super Mario Bros. they will give me the reason. But the worst thing is that these toys of Pokemon They can be seen at that height, and we won’t have them in Mexico :…(