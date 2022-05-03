The innovative service Mobile Order and Pay McDonald’s (MOP) has been available on the entire national network since yesterday: customers of Italian restaurants can order and pay directly from your smartphone, through the McDonald’s App to then collect the order at McDrive, inside the restaurant (with take away or table service) or at the dedicated parking lots.

Service Mobile Order and Pay was born within a broader investment plan in digital innovation of the Company and is made possible thanks to the renewal McDonald’s app which in the first three months of 2022 (January-March) was the most downloaded in the food & drink category with over 1 million downloads and that since its inception in 2017 has been downloaded 25 million times.

Furthermore, Mobile Order and Pay it is only the last piece of a journey towards one more and more digitization and multi-channel business, which McDonald’s started almost a decade ago with the aim of increasing the accessibility of its offer to customers. This digital evolution has made it possible to involve and build relationships with millions of consumers every month also thanks to special initiatives, APP gaming, promotions and updates on new menu proposals.

The digitization process also includes the installation of digital menuboards (including those in the McDrive lane that show the list of products according to time and weather), the centrality of CRM (customer relationship management) and the use of sales prediction systems in addition to integrated logistics able to independently prepare orders based on trends.

“The combination of digitalization and multichanneling developed by McDonald’s has allowed us to better manage the changes related to service and consumption channels that we have recorded in recent years. In fact, channels such as McDrive, McDelivery, Take Away and App, like the restaurant, have entered the daily life of Italian consumers, a trend that we have immediately intercepted and in which we are continuing to invest to best meet the needs of each customer. The introduction of the Mobile Order and Pay service is a concrete example. ” Declare Dario Baroni, CEO of McDonald’s Italia.