Did you know that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the introduction of Nuggets chicken McDonald’s on the menu of the famous fast food chain? And to honor that milestone, McDonald’s has released a new chicken nugget-shaped handheld game device that reproduces the Tetris.

As seen by Retro Dodo, the new gaming device from Nuggets of McDonald’s it launched on May 24 in mainland China for 30 Chinese yuan, approximately $4.25 US. According to those who have had one of these strange objects in their hands, the device comes in a themed box of McNuggets and includes a carry bag McDonald’s for the portable device.

The device itself, as can be clearly seen in the photos, is shaped like a nuggets chicken McDonald’s. It has arrows that allow you to move the pieces to the left and right, as well as make them fall faster. There is also a button that allows you to rotate the pieces, but apparently only in one direction. As far as I can see, there doesn’t seem to be a way to “save” a part like there is in most modern ports of Tetris. As you probably guessed from the price and the screen of the device, it is a fairly simple and cheap device. On the other hand, it is a nuggets who plays TetrisAnd that’s great.

At first, some people thought that this new device was not an official licensed product from Tetrisbut new pictures from people who bought it show that McDonald’s actually paid to use the name of Tetris. It makes sense, since the game shows the logo of McDonald’s prominently in the corner of the screen. It would be very bold (and stupid) for the fast food company to blatantly copy Tetris while placing your logo on the imitation.

Now for the bad news: this strange gaming device, which I would happily buy at the same time as my usual order of 20 Nuggets and french fries McDonald’s, seems to be exclusive to China. At the moment, there don’t seem to be any plans to bring the device to other countries. This saddens me. According to a small note on the official website of McDonald’s China, 400,000 of these devices will be made available. Share some with the rest of us, McDonald’s!

However, people are already selling them on eBay and other sites, though of course they are priced at over $4. But if you don’t want to spend the extra money to play the Tetris of McDonald’s on this portable device, at least you can watch other people play it. And as you watch, you may wonder, “What does this have to do with Tetris with the 40th anniversary of the Nuggets of chicken?” It’s a good question to which I have no answer. I’m sorry.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I just have one question… What does the anniversary of the nuggets have to do with Tetris? I thought they would share the release date, but June 6, 1984 is officially recognized as Alexey Pajitnov’s first game appearance. Maybe we’ll let it slide, I mean, he’s a nuggets!