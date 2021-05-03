ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

A unique McDonald’s in the world? Yes, in Sedona, USA, there is one store that is different from the chain’s other 40,000 branches.

Sedona – The desert city of Sedona with over 10,000 inhabitants is known for its picturesque landscapes. Located at the foot of the Red Rock State Park, scenic photos and nature experiences that seem unique are created there. The rocky landscape and the impressions are a unique experience for many tourists. The place describes itself as “the most beautiful on earth”.

McDonald’s: This branch is unique in the world

And anyone who has spent days hiking and enjoying themselves will definitely need a break and a snack. While many may prefer healthy meals, some also resort to fast food. The well-known McDonald’s chain also opened a branch in Sedona in 1993, and it is unique in the world. But why?

The branch is the only one that does not use the distinctive yellow “M”. Instead, turquoise “M” s decorate the walls of the facade. But why change the famous logo, which has a high recognition value worldwide? In the city of Sedone there are laws that buildings cannot differ too much from the backdrop. According to “Riders Digest”, the yellow M would have been too clear a contrast to the landscape and instead they opted for turquoise.

McDonald’s: Branch with a special “M” becomes an attraction

For tourists, McDonald’s is not only one of many, but also a real attraction. Many people passing through take selfies or photos and pose in front of the turquoise M as they usually do in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Brandenburg Gate or the Eiffel Tower.

Unfortunately, the food offers hardly differ from conventional McDonald’s branches. Calorie-heavy food for which you have to do very long hiking tours around Sedona in order to be able to work off that again. The nature in the unique town has much more to offer than just the fast food branch.

In Saarland, a few people recently ordered Happy Meals for 2,500 euros and thus received the highest bill in history, as reported by tz.de. (ank)