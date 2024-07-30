McDonald’s sales fall 1% for the first time in four years

McDonald’s for the first time since 2020, it recorded a drop in demand. The reason, according to analysts, is to be found in theinflation and price increases for hamburgers, fries, nuggets and beverages. Sales fell 1% year-over-year in the most recent quarter that ended in June. Revenue, however, remained flat at $6.49 billion. However, the net profit to $2.02 billion (-12%) and below analysts’ expectations.

Consumers, explains the CEO of McDonald’s, Chris Kempczinski“are much more selective in spending”. The savings accumulated during the Covid pandemic are gone and then we must consider the conflicts at a global level, first and foremost in Ukraine and Gaza. However, it must be said that at an international level, sales are also falling in countries such as China and France.

The actions of McDonald’s since the beginning of the year they lost 15% before rising by almost 4% with the launch of the five-dollar “meal” due to consumer protests. Joe Erlingerpresident of McDonald’s USAin an open letter he admitted that the average cost of Big Mac Meal had increased by 27% compared to 2019 ($9.29) but also that some prices of products on the menu had been exceeded by inflation.