From: Bjarne Kommnick

A pair of parents sued McDonald’s. The reason was her daughter’s Chicken McNuggets. The company now has to pay a lot of money.

Munich/Broward County – A McDonald’s in Miami has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines to a family. She had eaten at a branch of the company, as local news channel NBC Miami had previously reported. The reason for this is a portion of the well-known Chicken McNuggets, which were included in a so-called Happy Meal – a menu for children – the daughter of the family. Because the food was disproportionately too hot, the then four-year-old child injured his leg.

McDonald’s fined $800,000 for overheating chicken mcnuggets

A court in Broward County, in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami in the US state of Florida, has now ruled that the fast food chain was to blame for the incident. As a result, the judges ordered McDonald’s to pay $800,000 in damages. The company now has to pay the high sum to the four-year-old’s family.

The incident dates back several years. But only now has the court pronounced its verdict. According to a statement released by the parents in court earlier, they say the Chicken McNuggets were “unreasonably and dangerously” hot. And thus would have resulted in second-degree burns on her daughter’s leg.

Child burns leg with Chicken McNugget – family demands $15 million

This happened when the family drove home on their way home. A piece of the Chicken McNuggets fell on the daughter’s leg and left a burn on the spot. The family had originally even demanded 15 million US dollars in damages.

Despite this, the family and their attorney are satisfied with the “fair and just” verdict, the report said. However, according to the court, the company did not act intentionally. However, the judges were of the opinion that McDonald’s, where delivery bottlenecks were also becoming noticeable recently, had not attached enough warnings to the product packaging. They could have indicated the hot food.

“What was the court thinking?”: Netz scoff at the claim for damages against McDonald’s

The verdict caused a lot of discussion and ridicule online. One user commented, “I’m not a fan of McDonald’s and they can certainly take it but what the hell was the court thinking?” Parents get their fat off too. One wrote: “It should be punished to go to McDonald’s with a four-year-old child, unbelievable.”

One user summarizes: “First they go to McDonald’s with their toddler and then they don’t even make sure that the food doesn’t fall out of the packaging on the way back. Now they’re rich, nobody believes you.” Another user also wonders: “How can you make so much money with so much stupidity?” A user replies: “Is it really still stupid if you earn $ 800,000 with it?” Recently, a case at Burger King ended up in court because a man had found a pen in his burger.