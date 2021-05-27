The United States stands out for having one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world. Although it currently stands at 6.1% due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the moments before the health crisis it was only 3.6%.

Although it is not yet reached pre-COVID-19 level, recovery is evident, despite the fact that it is not being the same in all sectors. While in some the workforce has increased notably, in others there have been various imbalances.

Six months

This has been the case for a McDonald’s location in Altamont (Illinois). Faced with the difficulty of expanding its staff or keeping the current one, it has offered a surprising incentive: give away an iPhone phone to those who start working there and last six months in the restaurant.

The job offer It was placed on a poster of the premises and a user decided to photograph it to later upload it to your Twitter account. In the snapshot, which has been around the world, you can read: “We are hiring. Free iPhone”, In addition to specifying the aforementioned conditions in smaller print about the time of stay.

Economic incentives

Although this has occurred in a specific location, at the national level McDonald’s is having a hard time recruiting. Thus, it has begun to offer salary incentives to motivate its current workers not to leave and continue to carry out their work activity in the fast food chain.