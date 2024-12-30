The burger chain McDonald’s has opened its first restaurant inside a football stadium in Spain at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano of Atlético de Madrid.

The opening of this location is part of the chain location diversification strategy and incorporates digital kiosks, a terrace, table service or table mobile chargers, in addition to the MyOrder platform, which allows customers to personalize their experience by choosing how and when to collect their orders, in addition to the McDelivery service.

With an area of ​​580 square meters, the new restaurant will take advantage of the strong influx of the stadium’s public during the sporting events and concerts it hosts, in addition to provide service every day of the year to the residents of the San Blas-Canillejas neighborhood, where 45 new jobs have been created.

The restaurant, which is located in the fan zone next to gate 39 of the stadium, will be expanded next March, with the opening of a second phase that will include an additional kitchen and counters facing the interior of the stadium on two levels of the stands. This will allow McDonald’s to operate not only on match days, but also during other events and celebrations at the Riyadh Air Metropolitan, becoming a key part of the stadium’s leisure offering. In addition, it is located in front of the Sports City plots that Atlético de Madrid is developing.

365 days a year

This opening reflects the transformation of football stadiums in Spain, which have become leisure centers, and the innovation applied by Atlético de Madrid as a reference in the exploitation of its venue where they already celebrate large mass events and concerts, as well as more than 300 corporate events a year. The club has opted to expand its offer with restaurants, museums and shows, improving the fan experience and increasing economic activity 365 days a year.

Ángel Castillo, director of Restaurants at McDonald’s Spain, has indicated that this opening is one more step in the company’s growth strategy.: “Madrid is a key region for us, with 109 restaurants that generate a positive impact. “McDonald’s arrival at this stadium reinforces our commitment to offering the best experience to our customers in their favorite locations, to innovate in locations and to contribute to the sustainable development of the communities in which we operate.”