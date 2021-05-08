Employees of the fast food chain McDonald’s in the United States announced their intention to go on strike on May 19, demanding an increase in the minimum wage to $ 15 per hour. This was reported on May 7 on Twitter by the Fight for $ 15 association.

The promotions are planned in 15 cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Miami, Detroit, Houston and Chicago, where the company is headquartered. The strikes are organized the day before McDonald’s AGM.

“No employee should wait for Congress to raise the minimum wage to a fair value,” the report said.

McDonald’s spokesman in an interview with the publication Insider said that the adoption of laws on minimum wages depends on local authorities. According to him, the company is open to dialogue about changes that will meet the needs of employees.

Earlier, in January, US President Joe Biden, during a speech in one of the American states, announced the need to expand support measures for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Then he also spoke in favor of raising the minimum hourly wage more than twice, to $ 15. Representatives of the Republican Party still oppose this initiative.