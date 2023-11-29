Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

In front of a McDonald’s branch in Milan, an employee became a hero: she recognized a hostage situation and called the police.

Milan – A McDonald’s employee became a hero in Italy: She probably saved a kidnapped girl from an act of violence. Because she was attentive and recognized the hostage’s hand signal, the perpetrator was caught a short time later. In the newspaper La Republica she reported what she had done. Italy is still in shock over the murder of student Giulia Cecchettin.

Italy: Man kidnaps girl – McDonald’s employee on guard

In front of the branch of the fast food restaurant on Via Torino in Milan, the woman became aware of the girl’s plight. She secretly called the police. The officers arrived from the Scalo Romano station while the McDonald’s employee remained on the line. It was later confirmed: the 23-year-old had kidnapped the girl. He was arrested for sexual assault. The responsible investigating judge, Guido Salvini, confirmed the arrest at the request of public prosecutor Cristian Barilli.

The girl herself also played a crucial role in her rescue. Clearly but subtly she communicated that she was in danger. When the kidnapper was standing behind her, she saw her moment had come, as the fast food chain employee said: “She showed me, the only one [anderen] Girl, her hand, four fingers clenched into a fist.” She was familiar with the symbol, both from training courses given by her employer and from campaigns on television.

Milan/Italy: Kidnapper asks for McDonald’s toilet for his hostage

The restaurant manager acted quickly. “I dialed 112 but tried not to be noticed by this guy. I spoke in a quiet voice.” The man nevertheless came up to her and asked if the girl could come into the restaurant and use the toilet. But it was actually too late for that: “I took another step back and replied that we were closed at that point, after 3 o’clock.”

The woman’s colleagues also now understood that a dangerous situation existed. “As the boy approached, she turned to them and imitated the word ‘help’ with her mouth.” They had to gain time before the police arrived. “The couple sat in front of us for a minute, then he finished his cigarette and they got up and walked away,” it said. The girl kept turning to the employees. The woman speculated, “I don’t think she even understood that I was calling to help her.”

Violence in Milan and Italy: Pepper spray “sold out everywhere”

Because the kidnapper had remained very calm, she would probably not have understood that there was an emergency without the girl’s signal. The two gave the impression of a “normal couple”. But after the sign everything changed. The employees even pursued the two when they disappeared from their field of vision. Then the police finally arrived. The woman reported that she was also afraid herself: “I thought about it straight away and a bit of fear came over me. I wasn’t aware of this at the time and immediately thought of intervening when I was confronted with this request for help. I couldn’t help it, she was a girl like me, young like me.”

After the man was arrested, she made eye contact with the victim: “I could see that she was still very shaken and scared. We exchanged no words, just a look. And in that look there was everything: thanks and relief. By the time she left, she was already more encouraged. “It was nice,” said the rescuer.

Given the high number of femicides in Italy and especially in Milan, she is “full of despair.” During a conversation with the police, she was advised to put pepper spray in her handbag. But: “I was looking for it, but it seems to be sold out everywhere.” This would help you understand “how women in the city feel.” (cgsc)

