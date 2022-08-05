The photo of the old badge of the employees of the first McDonald’s in Moscow, opened in 1991 on Pushkin Square, delighted the Russians. The picture was published in Telegram– channel “Nineties”.

The picture shows a badge with a large yellow English letter “M” above a red flag with a hammer and sickle – the main state emblems of the Soviet Union and one of the main symbols of the communist movement. In those years, they could be seen on badges of employees, as well as souvenirs from the restaurant.

“Wow, with the Soviet flag!”, “As if gushing from the Soviet flag”, “It’s funny, it was necessary to do something like that for Tasty and Point,” commented the users.

Earlier it was reported that the use of the emblem with the yellow letter “M” on the new uniform of the employees of the former McDonald’s after the rebranding was discontinued.