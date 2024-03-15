McDonald's has apologized after having to close some restaurants today due to an IT failure. The fast food giant has been experiencing IT problems since Friday as reported by the Telegraph in several countries including the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Sweden and Australia.

The fast food chain: “It wasn't the hackers”

The cause of the outages is unknown, but McDonald's insisted it was not targeted by hackers. “We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson said, adding that the issues have been resolved “in the UK and Ireland”. The chain's Japanese branches apologized to customers on social media, telling them they would have to “wait a little longer” for a solution. People in Australia posted photos on social media of closed restaurants and signs warning diners that McDonald's could not accept orders, while some that remained open were only accepting cash.

Problems with the App have also been reported

According to the DownDetector graph, today there was also a peak in reports of problems with the McDonald's App.

Protests by pro-Palestine groups

The outage comes after a difficult year for McDonald's. The chain's CEO, Chris Kempczinski, said in January that sales had been hurt by “misinformation” about McDonald's alleged support for Israel in the Gaza conflict. Pro-Palestinian groups called for a boycott and staged protests after photos and videos on social media showed franchise stores in Israel handing out free meals to soldiers following the October 7 Hamas attack.