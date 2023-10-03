One of fast food’s most beloved items will return to menus this fall. McDonald’s confirmed that the McRib It’s back, but you might have to look for it. The sandwich first debuted in McDonald’s in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansas, and has built a loyal fan base ever since. Although the sandwich is considered an iconic part of the restaurant’s history, it often appears only as a temporary or seasonal item.

McDonald’s brought back the McRib last fall on what the company called its “farewell tour,” making the tasty sandwich available for about three weeks.

“It seems that not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour,” he said. McDonald’s in an email.

McDonald’s He said the sandwich is returning, but not to all restaurant locations.

“Although it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans might find their favorite tasty sandwich in their McDonald’s locals this November,” the company said.

The sandwich McRib It is filled with seasoned boneless pork smothered in a sweet and sour barbecue sauce and topped with onion and dill pickles, all accompanied by toasted bread.

Via: Fox 5

Editor’s note: He always gave me something McRib because it has a shape that simulates having bone, but it seems to be very tasty. We will have to see if it reaches our country.