“It is still unclear what kind of weapon it was. A shot would have been fired, which could indicate a firearm. But that is not yet certain,” said a police spokeswoman.
It is unknown if anything was stolen. The spokeswoman could not say how many people were inside at the time of the robbery. The robbers were dressed in dark clothes and both had sports bags with them. They fled on foot, RTV Drenthe reports.
Police have launched an investigation and are interviewing witnesses.
#McDonalds #branch #Emmen #raided
Leave a Reply