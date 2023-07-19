In social networks, workers have generated popularity by telling their experiences working for famous brands, on this occasion, McDonald’s blonde employees drew attention to dance slow like goddesses to sell more.
Businesses usually implement marketing strategies to attract the attention of more consumers, and given the rise of digital platforms, everyone uses them to win over netizens, as on this occasion, which McDonald’s caused a stir on the Internet.
The McDonald’s restaurant, through the TikTok social network, the ‘@mcdonaldsm’ account, shares in addition to the promotions it has in its branches, its employees let themselves be seen dancing in the kitchen.
The Chicago, Illinois-based American fast food restaurant franchise has nearly half a million followers due to extensive advertising, editing, and creativity in showcasing the preparation of each of its products.
The restaurant founded by Ray Kroc, which offers among its first products hamburgers, French fries, breakfast menus and soft drinks, made an impact by letting its workers dance.
Well, in one of his most viral videos, which has more than 30 million reproductions, some McDonald’s employees took out the forbidden steps and even more colleagues joined their dance.
During the clip titled: “dance time for the last turn”the workers, being during working hours, were seen with their uniform on, while some were carrying out customer orders, they were carried away by the music.
McDonald’s blonde employees slow dance like goddesses to sell more | VIDEO
- Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK their best products.
I have a degree in journalism graduated in 2021 from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS). I took extracurricular courses in Photoshop, photography, and writing. I was born to be a writer, broadcaster and face whatever comes my way to never stop believing in myself, a woman who can help you believe in colors and hold you back until you see the value in yourself. With pleasure to look for viral notes that manage to transmit the reality of the moment, to know every corner, in the same way to obtain and reflect true data from the national and international entertainment world and vocation to inform about the southern states of Mexico. As personal space I mention that, I seek inner peace in art galleries, books and writing. In the mornings I like to remember my virtues to have energy during the day, in the afternoons I am a fan of sunsets and at night I photograph the moon, while every second of my life I admire myself as a person and Adele as my example of improvement .
see more
I am Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, a graduate in journalism from the UAS that life led me to specialize in content creation to generate traffic in different channels. Since I was a child I liked the news and being informed, today I consider myself more of a publicist. I gained some experience in the Northwest sports area and as a radio reporter at Informativo Puro Sinaloa. In 2020 I joined the ranks of DEBATE, months later I became a web Editor at Debate.com.mx. I am an apprentice and passionate about music, I am also fascinated by photography, travel, gastronomy, technology, astronomy, creating multiplatform content and helping whoever I can with my work. I always have my eyes on the highest, but family and real friends come first.
see more
#McDonalds #blonde #employees #slow #dance #goddesses #sell #VIDEO
Leave a Reply