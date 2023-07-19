In social networks, workers have generated popularity by telling their experiences working for famous brands, on this occasion, McDonald’s blonde employees drew attention to dance slow like goddesses to sell more.

Businesses usually implement marketing strategies to attract the attention of more consumers, and given the rise of digital platforms, everyone uses them to win over netizens, as on this occasion, which McDonald’s caused a stir on the Internet.

The McDonald’s restaurant, through the TikTok social network, the ‘@mcdonaldsm’ account, shares in addition to the promotions it has in its branches, its employees let themselves be seen dancing in the kitchen.

The Chicago, Illinois-based American fast food restaurant franchise has nearly half a million followers due to extensive advertising, editing, and creativity in showcasing the preparation of each of its products.

The restaurant founded by Ray Kroc, which offers among its first products hamburgers, French fries, breakfast menus and soft drinks, made an impact by letting its workers dance.

Well, in one of his most viral videos, which has more than 30 million reproductions, some McDonald’s employees took out the forbidden steps and even more colleagues joined their dance.

During the clip titled: “dance time for the last turn”the workers, being during working hours, were seen with their uniform on, while some were carrying out customer orders, they were carried away by the music.

McDonald’s blonde employees slow dance like goddesses to sell more | VIDEO