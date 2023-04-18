For decades the chain of fast food restaurants McDonald’s They have become the most popular in the world, which is why they are located in many countries and is the favorite option for some when there is no time to cook. The same thing that its hamburger formula is somewhat familiar, but apparently there will be changes to renew it.

This is what the company’s culinary director, chad schafer, In a new statement from a couple of hours ago:

I will always remember my first McDonald’s burger. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking of ways to further bring that iconic flavor to fans. We find that small changes, like adjusting our process for hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting the grill settings for better browning, make a big difference in making our burgers tastier than ever.

The most concrete change is that it has developed a new “pillowed” bun that is said to be softer than the current one. This bun will also be toasted before being covered with the meat and toppings. Also, onions are added while grilling, in the hopes that you get a more consistent flavor that can get fans hooked.

The changes have already begun to take place in these months, so the expansion will end at some point in 2024so possibly in Mexico arrive at the end or beginning of the aforementioned year.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t eat McDonald’s, I prefer its commercial competitors or even more homely ones. However, we will have to give this new seasoning a taste.