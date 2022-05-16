Company announced that it will sell the 850 restaurants in the country; menu and name “McDonald’s” can no longer be used

After temporarily closing 850 restaurants in Russia, McDonald’s announced this Monday (May 16, 2022) that it will sell its restaurant portfolio in the country. According to message of the network’s CEO fast food, Chris Kempczinski, the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine goes against the company’s values ​​and makes it impossible for restaurants to operate in Russia.

“McDonald’s and Russia have become so intertwined that it seems impossible to imagine one without the other. And yet, unfortunately, that’s where we are today.”says part of the statement.

A few days after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the network of fast food announced the temporary closure of 850 restaurants in the country. However, the company continued to pay its 62,000 employees in the country.

In the statement released on Monday, McDonald’s announced that it will sell all restaurants in the country. Restaurants will no longer be able to use the name “McDonalds” nor will they serve the network’s menu. “Golden Arches will no longer shine in Russia”it says Kempczinski.

While not offering information on the sale, the company says it is looking for a Russian buyer who will keep the 62,000 employees.

According to Associated Press, McDonald’s expects a loss of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion from the closings. The company’s restaurants in Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of its annual revenue, about $2 billion.

In January of this year, the network completed 32 years of existence in the Russian capital, Moscow. The opening of the 1st store in the country was on January 31, 1990, one year before the official dissolution of the Soviet Union, on December 26, 1991. The company’s CEO recalled the opening of the 1st restaurant in the country.

“For 3 decades, our presence in Russia has inspired sayings that went beyond our food — from “hamburger diplomacy” to “McDonald’s peace theory” — and embodied the greater purpose and impact that brands like ours can have on the world. ”he said.

Watch the historical record of the opening of McDonald’s in Moscow (1min5s):