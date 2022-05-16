McDonald’s announces full withdrawal from Russia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The franchise announced the suspension of its business in Russia.
The franchise announced the suspension of its business in Russia.
The company, which was for 30 years in Russian territory, will sell all its operations.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 16, 2022, 06:23 AM
American fast food giant McDonald’swhich closed its establishments in Russia at the beginning of March, announced this Monday that he will withdraw from the country and will sell all its operations, in reaction to the invasion in Ukraine.
(You may be interested in: Finland and Sweden break their historical neutrality)
“We are committed to our global community and must remain uncompromising in our values,” group CEO Chris Kempczinski was quoted as saying in a company statement.
Respecting our values means that we cannot continue to maintain
“Respecting our values means that we cannot continue to maintain” McDonald’s in Russia, he added. Present in Russia for more than 30 years, McDonald’s has 850 restaurants and 62,000 employees.
The company announced the temporary closure of all its establishments and the suspension of its operations in the country on March 8, following in the footsteps of other multinationals that distanced themselves from Moscow.
(In other news: What follows Finland’s intention to join NATO?)
Russia, where McDonald’s directly manages more than 80% of its restaurants bearing its name, represents 9% of the company’s total turnover and 3% of its operating profit.
AFP
More news
May 16, 2022, 06:23 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#McDonalds #announces #full #withdrawal #Russia
Leave a Reply