Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

McDonald’s announces full withdrawal from Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

McDonald's in Russia

The franchise announced the suspension of its business in Russia.

The franchise announced the suspension of its business in Russia.

The company, which was for 30 years in Russian territory, will sell all its operations.

American fast food giant McDonald’swhich closed its establishments in Russia at the beginning of March, announced this Monday that he will withdraw from the country and will sell all its operations, in reaction to the invasion in Ukraine.

See also  Rio: 16-minute fireworks display marks a turning point in Copacabana - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

(You may be interested in: Finland and Sweden break their historical neutrality)

“We are committed to our global community and must remain uncompromising in our values,” group CEO Chris Kempczinski was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Respecting our values ​​means that we cannot continue to maintain

“Respecting our values ​​means that we cannot continue to maintain” McDonald’s in Russia, he added. Present in Russia for more than 30 years, McDonald’s has 850 restaurants and 62,000 employees.

The company announced the temporary closure of all its establishments and the suspension of its operations in the country on March 8, following in the footsteps of other multinationals that distanced themselves from Moscow.

(In other news: What follows Finland’s intention to join NATO?)

Russia, where McDonald’s directly manages more than 80% of its restaurants bearing its name, represents 9% of the company’s total turnover and 3% of its operating profit.

AFP

More news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#McDonalds #announces #full #withdrawal #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Robocop is now available in Fortnite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.