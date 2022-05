McDonald’s in Moscow in June 2020. The American fast food chain announced its departure from Russia.| Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EFE/EPA.

The McDonalds group released a statement on Monday (16), informing that it will abandon the Russian market and that it has started a process to sell the chain of eateries across the country, after 30 years of activities. “The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, and the unpredictable environment to operate there, led McDonald’s to conclude that the business in Russia is not sustainable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values”, points out a note that was distributed to the press. American and international.

The group’s executive director, Chris Kempczinski, said in a statement that he was proud of the more than 60,000 employees on Russian territory and that the decision taken was “extremely difficult”. “Our commitment to our values ​​means that we can no longer stand there,” said the McDonald’s representative.

The group’s departure has great symbolic and economic weight, because the ‘fast food’ chain was one of the first Western brands to establish itself in Moscow in 1990, shortly before the disintegration of the Soviet Union. McDonald’s presence in Russia ended up becoming a symbol of the end of the Cold War.

On March 8, even before the official start of the so-called “special military operation” authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the group had announced the temporary stoppage of activities in Russia, with the closure of about 850 cafeterias. Since then, however, McDonald’s has continued to pay employees’ salaries in Russia. Today, the group indicated that it will continue to make payments until the deal is closed.

The McDonald’s group has pledged to preserve the tens of thousands of jobs in Russia. “The jobs will be discussed,” Elena Chilingarian, the company’s spokeswoman in Russian territory, told EFE. The representative of the McDonald’s group explained that, from the existing facilities, there are plans to create a new ‘fast food’ company, which, possibly, would open its doors in June this year. “You will be informed about this later, because this is an inauguration that would be carried out in 45 Russian regions,” explained Chilingarian.