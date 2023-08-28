













McDonald’s announces collaboration with SPY x FAMILY | EarthGamer









This includes coloring books as well as stickers based on the series. The YouTube video that accompanies this note allows you to take a look at what this collaboration between the world of manga and anime comprises.

Who appears in the advance is the little Anya Forger from SPY x FAMILYwhich shows part of the gifts that there will be for people who go to a McDonald’s Japan location.

We recommend: Anime like Spy x Family: Small, fabulous and somewhat dangerous new families.

Is there any chance that this promotion will leave the country of the Rising Sun? Unfortunately, it is not something that frequent.

When we talk about the toys of Pokémon, Mario or Sonic from the Happy Meal, it is usually common for them to arrive in the West at some point.

Fountain: McDonald’s Japan.

But what are McDonald’s Japan manga or anime collaborations, like this one from SPY x FAMILYit is more rare that it happens.

The same can be said of a series of variants in terms of the dishes that come out in this McDonald’s subsidiary, which are exclusive to Japanese lands.

However, it does not hurt to share this information, especially for those who are traveling in Japan and have the opportunity to get these products.

This McDonald’s Japan collaboration with SPY x FAMILY is part of the anime promotion, whose second season will premiere in October 2023.

The same applies to his animated film, SPY x FAMILY Code: Whitewhich will hit Japanese theaters starting in December this year.

Fountain: Twitter.

It remains to be specified when exactly the new wave of episodes will be available, which will be in charge of CloverWorks and Wit Studio.

Apart from McDonald’s Japan and SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)