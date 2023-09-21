A former employee explains why it would be best to avoid eating at McDonald’s at 10:30 in the morning

This revelation could make the most die-hard lovers of the famous fast-food chain turn up their noses. According to a former McDonald’s employee, there are times when it would be best to avoid eating there. This interesting discovery was brought out by Mike Haracz, ex-chef of the famous “Golden M”, in a short video published on his TikTok profile, taken from the online site Gamberosso.it, and which immediately made, in turn, the around the web.

There are secrets that large companies jealously guard, such as the secret recipe of Coca-Cola or that of Nutella. Even the famous global fast food chain, McDonald’s, hides some mysteries, and revealing it is actually one of his ex-employees. Mike Haracz strongly advises against walking into a McDonald’s at 10.30am and ordering one of the breakfast menu items, such as a McMuffin. The reason? At that time McDonald’s switches from the “breakfast” menu to the “lunch” menu, and this transition involves significant changes in preparation times and cooking temperatures, therefore causing more chaotic and slower service.

According to what Mike reports: “You have to change the temperatures and times of the grills, remove breakfast from the displays and replace it with lunch, and then change a good part of the ingredients.” On the other hand, the chain has gained notoriety for its extraordinary speed in preparing and serving menus; at McDonald’s, every aspect is synchronized to the second. This frenzy is also highly required by the staff who must strictly follow established procedures. But if someone ever wants to have breakfast late or lunch earlier than usual, real pandemonium breaks out in the kitchens.

To provide a further perspective on the issue, there is also the testimony of Mattia Albani, ex-employee and exponent of the collective of journalists and writers of Popoff Quotidiano. “To give you an idea, two hundred and ten seconds must pass between the time a customer gets in line and receives the tray with their order. Each cashier has a stopwatch that starts ticking as soon as you start typing your order on the screen. When the customer leaves with his tray, the clock stops.”

In other words, every moment is marked with precision to the tenth of a second, and there is no tolerance for exceptions, neither on the part of the company nor, even less, on the part of the customers themselves, who expect that the timing standards that they are used to at McDonald’s are always respected. “The McDonald’s kitchen, in the end, works like an assembly line,” adds Albani. “The times are dictated by timers and buzzers. Nothing is left to chance. Everyone knows what they have to do. Everyone is coordinated. Everyone moves together. Like the gears of a clock, so to speak. The goal is: to serve customers as quickly as possible and with the best possible quality.”

