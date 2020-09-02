In the US, 52 former McDonald’s franchise owners have accused the corporation of racism. Reported by Reuters…

Plaintiffs are demanding a billion dollars in payment for what they believe McDonald’s encouraged black businessmen to open restaurants in depressed, crime-ridden neighborhoods. Thus, the company doomed the franchisee to failure.

McDonald’s denied the charges. The corporation noted that, despite the proposals from their side, the final decision on the location of the restaurant remains with the franchise owner. It also noted that McDonald’s is committed to the principles of diversity, equality and inclusiveness.

In August, it was reported that German company Knorr, part of the Unilever concern, was going to rename one of its popular products – “gypsy sauce” – due to accusations of racism. On the name of the Zigeuner sauce [в переводе с немецкого языка — цыганский] there were numerous complaints from buyers of the famous condiment, which eventually forced Knorr’s management to respond.

Since the end of May, mass protests have been taking place in the United States, accompanied by riots and clashes with the police. Protesters cite racism and police brutality as the cause of death for African Americans. In some states, protests escalated into riots with pogroms, looting, gunfire and arson.