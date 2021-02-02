Public money as if it were raining. Since the start of his five-year term, Emmanuel Macron has never looked at the expense when it comes to filling the coffers of companies, especially the largest. After the transformation of the Cice into a reduction in social contributions, the reduction in corporation tax and production taxes, the new offering is called “A young person, a solution”. The principle is simple: for any hiring of a young person under 26 years old on CDI or CDD of more than three months, the company receives a check from the State in the amount of 4,000 euros maximum. For the hiring of a work-study, the sum can climb to 8,000 euros. Initially scheduled to stop at the end of January, this device, which entered into force in August 2020, was recently extended by the Minister of Labor. Global amount: 6.7 billion euros.

The avalanche of billions misses its mark

No one blames the Elysee for tackling youth unemployment, a scourge affecting nearly 500,000 people according to the latest figures from Pôle Emploi. But the most skeptical – economists and unionists – feared from the start that this avalanche of billions would miss its target, as too often. Basically, two pitfalls are pointed out: the windfall effect, that is to say the fact that a company receives public money for hiring that it would have made anyway; and the threshold effect, ie the fact that young people “take the place” of workers aged over 26, excluded from the system.

It is this last situation that Karine (1) and Olivier, Carrefour employees experienced in a very concrete way. “I had been on a fixed-term contract for over a year, says Karine, an employee in the fresh department of a Carrefour Market in Drôme. A few days ago, a store manager warned me that they could not keep me in the company. “Instead, we’re going to hire young people, because the state gives aid,” he told me by way of explanation. I find that indecent, especially since they know how hard it is to find a job during the period. “ Karine swears that she did “Nothing against young people” (raising two teenage girls and a 12-year-old boy), but has the unpleasant feeling of being “Thrown like an old handkerchief”.

Olivier experienced a similar mishap, even though he was lucky enough to find a job in another sector very quickly. “Carrefour kicked me out in mid-January, after thirteen months on a fixed-term contract, he explains. I was called into the office, where officials told me that management had a new policy in place. And at 39, I was too old to benefit from it… ”

“Fired, despite promises of employment”

Olivier and Karine were they the collateral victims of the government system? In January, Carrefour management communicated extensively on its desire to hire 7,000 young people on permanent contracts and 8,000 work-study students, as part of the “One young person, one solution” plan. But this good news comes with a significant consideration: instructions would have been given, internally, to turn off the tap of fixed-term contracts. “The store managers told us that they had orders to stop all fixed-term contracts in France from January, fulminates Philippe Allard, central CGT union delegate. Some employees will find themselves fired, even though they had obtained promises of permanent hires a few months ago. As for the new hires, how long will they stay in the company? We have the impression that the management is mainly trying to pocket additional public aid… ”

The sums involved are small. According to a quick calculation, the device would allow Carrefour to pocket up to 92 million euros, provided all the conditions are met (2) …

“No additional job creation”

Some economists warned from the start against this kind of abuse. “Threshold effects are unfortunately very frequent in this type of device, Éric Heyer (OFCE) explained to us in mid-January. You may end up with business leaders who, instead of hiring an unemployed 27-year-old, for example, will prefer to take on a younger employee, to benefit from the assistance. In this case, there is no additional job creation. “

Small businesses, or those whose finances have been strained by the pandemic, may see the government plan as a welcome balloon. But what about the bigger ones, those who haven’t left too much feathers there and have no difficulty in hiring? These “windfall effects” are likely to be even more dramatic for groups already operating with legions of young workers.

Public aid to put into perspective

Decathlon thus announced its intention to recruit 3,800 employees under the age of 26 as part of the government plan, as well as 1,275 work-study students. Internally, some point out that the group would most certainly have hired young people, with or without a public boost. According to the social reports that we have obtained, the brand has recruited, on average, 15,600 employees under the age of 25 every year since 2017. Last year, these hires represented 75% of all recruitments ! “We have an age pyramid worthy of a developing country of the 1980s, quirks Sébastien Chauvin, CFDT central union delegate. The average age is 30, with a very high turnover. For management, having such a young workforce has many advantages: it is a hyper-flexible workforce, inexpensive, and which strikes very little, as it generally only stays a few months in the company. . “

The payment of public funds seems all the more superfluous to the unions as the brand is doing well. According to our information, Decathlon would have moreover paid 300 million euros in dividends to its shareholders last December… This did not prevent it from benefiting from the partial activity (3).

Other companies little affected by the crisis could benefit from the public windfall. The NGO ReAct has done a little calculation concerning McDo. Based on the average age of its workforce and the pace of its hiring, it estimates that the fast-food empire could have touched the trifle of 45 million euros in 2020, thanks to the plan “A young, a solution “, “For hires which the brand would have proceeded anyway to compensate for the turnover of its staff”. What to put into perspective, again, the usefulness of public funds …

In the meantime, the government is touting the success of its system, and in particular with regard to the hiring of work-study students, whose figures are flying from record to record: in 2020, more than 420,000 contracts were signed in France. But these figures hide a darker reality, argues David Margueritte, vice-president of the Normandy region in charge of training (LR): “By guaranteeing aid of 8,000 euros to companies that hire work-study students, the government is sending a disastrous message. In essence, it is like saying to employers: “Take apprentices, it won’t cost you anything!” The risk is of course that some prefer to turn to this labor force at almost zero marginal cost, rather than to hire young graduates. “