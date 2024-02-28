Mitch McConnell will step down as leader of the Republicans in the US Senate in November. The 82-year-old politician made Wednesday known will remain a member of the Senate for the time being until his term expires in 2027. “I'm not going anywhere for now,” said 82-year-old McConnell, who took office in 2007, making him the longest-serving Senate leader in history.





Last year, McConnell appeared to be struggling with his health after suffering a concussion in the spring. The senator 'froze' several times in public, raising the question of whether he could still perform his duties. A spokesperson for McConnell said on Wednesday that his decision was not related to his health. McConnell himself said that he had been thinking about his retirement for months, but that the recent death of his wife's youngest sister was the deciding factor. “The end of my contributions is closer than I would like,” said an emotional McConnell, who said it is time for “a new generation.”

McConnell is a prominent figure in the Republican party. Not only has he held a Senate seat for the state of Kentucky since 1985, he also manages the campaign coffers and has a large network. Between 2003 and 2007, he ensured factional discipline in the Senate as Majority Whip, before his party colleagues elected him as minority leader. In 2015, after the elections that were successful for the Republicans, he became majority leader, a job he had wanted to fill for a long time. In that role, he made it virtually impossible for Barack Obama to govern the country in the last two years of his term. He did this, among other things, by refusing to put progressive legislation or important appointments of the Democratic president on the agenda.

The Republican Party will vote later this year on who should succeed McConnell as party leader. In September, American media already speculated about the most promising candidates. 63-year-old John Thune, now number two behind McConnell, would have the best credentials, ahead of 72-year-old John Cornyn (McConnell's former number two), and 71-year-old John Barrasso, who has a better relationship with former President Donald Trump than McConnell and Thune. 53-year-old Joni Ernst is seen as an outsider, given the popularity she enjoys within her party.