WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – The top Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, wants the impending impeachment proceedings against the elected president Donald Trump start only after his departure in the coming week. McConnell announced on Wednesday evening (local time) that in view of the shortage of time, it would not be possible to bring such a process to a conclusion before future President Joe Biden is sworn in next Wednesday. “It’s not a decision I’m making; it’s a fact,” McConnell said in a message he shared on Twitter. Given this reality, the country would be best served by initially concentrating on a safe and orderly handover.

After Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol, the House of Representatives had recently opened another impeachment procedure against the elected president. The Congress Chamber voted by a majority on Wednesday that Trump must answer in the Senate for “inciting a riot”. Impeachment proceedings are initiated by the House of Representatives, but conducted and decided in the Senate.

The Democrats had made every effort to act as quickly as possible. Senate top Democrat Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that proceedings in the chamber could begin immediately with McConnell's approval. Otherwise it'll start in the coming week. Either way, Trump will have to answer there. His behavior should not be tolerated and not go unpunished.