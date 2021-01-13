What to do with Frankenstein now that he is no longer useful? The response of the Republican establishment is emerging a little more every day: the “unplug”. As Democrats move forward in the second impeachment proceeding in two years against the 45th President of the United States, they are starting to receive unexpected support. Five Republican MPs have indicated that they will vote in favor of the impeachment of Donald Trump. Among them: Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, damned soul of W. Bush, and current number three Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Much more decisive for the outcome of this procedure: Mitch McConnell would have a great interest in seeing it through to completion. According to the New York Times, the leader of the republicans in the Senate “Privately support impeachment” . This strategic choice will undoubtedly widen the line of fracture within the Grand Old Party, nickname of the Republican Party. Because a significant fringe of elected officials (a majority of whom voted against the certification of the results of the presidential election) continues to be loyal to Donald Trump. Some are doubtless out of conviction. Others with the aim of being challenged in the primaries which will take place before the midterm elections in the fall of 2022. According to Kyle Kondik, political scientist at the University of Virginia, quoted by AFP, they “Fear rejection from both the president and their own constituents, many of whom remain more loyal to Trump than to the party.”