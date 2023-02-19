Washington (Reuters)

Mac McClung stunned the crowd, hitting three of his four shots to win the slam dunk tournament, on the sidelines of the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake.

McClung, who moved to the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers, who played only two matches in the Professional League, excelled in the competition with a score of 100-99 over Trey Murphy of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Houston Rockets’ Kenyon Martin Jr. and New York Knicks’ Gretcho Sims were both eliminated after the first round.

McClung got a full 50 points on his first attempt when he jumped over two people, one of whom sat on the shoulder of the other, and hit the ball into the basket holder’s glass before finishing the throw with his hands.

He scored 49.8 on the second attempt, when he rotated his body 360 degrees and then scored with both hands, achieving the highest overall score in the first round.

Murphy scored 49.2 points on his final slam dunk, before watching the perfect throw that gave McClung victory.