Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Friday night, ending a mechanism that witnessed severe tensions in the ranks of the Republican Party until its end.
After arduous negotiations, the group of deputies supporting former President Donald Trump, who were obstructing his election, acquiesced. And thus ended a state of chaos not seen in Congress in more than 160 years, which foreshadows very active debates in Parliament in the next two years.
#McCarthy #elected #Speaker #House #Representatives
Leave a Reply