Benni McCarthy opens the drawer of memories returning to the triumphal ride of Port Of Mourinho from the Champions League 2003/04. In that journey, the South African scored two goals in the match against Manchester United although after the match he confessed that he wasn’t too happy since the Red Devils were the team he was rooting for and dreamed of playing for: “My dream was to score once at Old Trafford, not knock it out United – he tells ‘FourFourTwo’ -. Mourinho beat me after the game because I was not very happy. He told me that if I hadn’t cheered myself up I would never have played in his team again.”

McCarthy continues with the story and reveals how the Special One loaded the Port before that match: “He said to keep us compact and prevent him from scoring, otherwise we would have been screwed. But if they had scored us then we would have attacked and played like in the first leg. Otherwise the 0-0 would have been fine for us”. Finally the Port won the Champions League: “It was the best moment of our career, but i celebrations were strange because Mourinho wasn’t there. He knew he would go away for the Chelsea; the club knew it too. Basically, even i fans they knew, which could also mean some threat for him. I thought he was going to celebrate, but I think Jose was concerned for the safety of his family. He threw his medal into the crowd and it is He just came up to us one by one, told us it was a pleasure, and said hello.”