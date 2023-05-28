President of the House and leader of the Republicans said that the agreement has “historical reductions in spending”

Members of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives –led by Speaker of the House and top Republican in Congress, Kevin McCarthy– and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, reached a principle agreement this Saturday night (May 27, 2023) to increase the country’s debt ceiling and avoid US default.

through your profile on twitter (read below)McCarthy said they signed an initial agreement which is “worthy of the American people” after Biden “waste time” It is “refuse” to negotiate “for months”. In pronouncementsaid the agreement has “historical reductions in spending”.

The leader of the Republicans also stated that the text should be voted in the House next Wednesday (May 31). Despite the agreement with the Democrats, the matter still needs to be approved by both the House of Representatives and the US Senate.

McCarthy said he looks forward to finishing writing the bill and then checking it with the White House. According to him, there will be another conversation with the US president on Sunday (May 28) and then he will publish the article.

“We still have a lot of work to do”he declared.

US DEBT CEILING

Efforts to reach an agreement between the two parties intensified after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated in early May that it is “highly probable” that it will no longer be able to pay all of the government’s obligations if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 1st. This would be the 1st time in history that the US would default.

Read more about it:

Since 1960, the US has raised the spending cap 78 times. Of these, 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents. Read the infographic below.