Home page politics

Of: Patrick Huljina, Christina Denk, and Fabian Müller

Split

Republican Kevin McCarthy has suffered a historic defeat in his election as Speaker of the US House of Representatives. The sixth ballot also failed.

Update from January 4, 10:54 p.m.: The series of defeats for Kevin McCarthy continues: The Republican has failed at the sixth attempt in the election for chairman of the House of Representatives. The result remained the same as in the fourth and fifth ballot. Opposing candidate Byron Donalds received 20 votes.

Update from January 4, 8:55 p.m.: The historic defeats continue. Republican Kevin McCarthy has failed for the fifth time in his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Once again, the Republicans had nominated an opposing candidate – again Republican MP Byron Donalds. As in the previous election, he received 20 votes. Lauren Boebert, an opponent of McCarthy, urged Trump to advise McCarthy to withdraw. However, Trump had previously advised his party to support the candidate.

After a historic defeat: McCarthy also fails in the fourth ballot

Update from January 4, 7:55 p.m.: Republican Kevin McCarthy failed his fourth attempt at the House of Representatives election. This resulted from the result of the oral vote on Wednesday, which was formally confirmed by the head of the session in the parliamentary chamber.

McCarthy had already failed to get the required number of votes in three ballots on Tuesday because various party colleagues refused to support him. Byron Donalds, who was also nominated, received 20 votes. McCarthy could not reduce the number of his opponents compared to the votes from the previous day. The day before, 19 party colleagues had refused to vote for him.

Kevin McCarthy also failed in a fourth ballot in the House of Representatives. © Olivier Douliery/AFP

Election in the House of Representatives: McCarthy starts a fourth attempt

Update from January 4, 7:13 p.m.: After several unsuccessful rounds of voting for the most powerful post in the American Parliament, the US House of Representatives has started a new attempt to determine a chairman. A fourth round of voting for the chief post began in the chamber on Wednesday, right at the start of the session.

Republican Kevin McCarthy, who failed three times on Tuesday, is up for election again. Republican Byron Donalds was nominated as the opposing candidate. He had already stood for election in the first ballot and received a single vote. It is the first time in a hundred years that more than one run-up has been required for the election.

After a historic defeat: Ex-President Trump appeals for McCarthy’s election in the US Congress

Update from January 4, 5:41 p.m.: After the historical embarrassment of the US Republicans in the appointment of the new House of Representatives chairman, ex-President Donald Trump called on his party to vote for Kevin McCarthy, who initially failed. “Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a gigantic and embarrassing defeat,” Trump wrote on his online network Truth Social on Wednesday. He was referring to the fact that the Republicans had won the majority in the Congress Chamber in November’s election.

Some right-wing Republicans say McCarthy is too “moderate” and question his loyalty to Trump. Trump then appealed to “all our great Republican members” of the House of Representatives on Wednesday to “vote for Kevin”.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy during the second round of voting for the next House Speaker. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

After historic defeat: US House of Representatives continues voting on chairman

Update from January 4, 05:37: After several unsuccessful rounds of voting, the US House of Representatives will continue voting on the most powerful post in the American Parliament this Wednesday. Earlier, Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to get the required majority in the election to the House of Representatives three times. For the 57-year-old, this is a historic defeat and public exposure. It was now completely open how McCarthy would secure the missing votes in the hours leading up to the next vote on Wednesday afternoon (local time/6:00 p.m. CET). At the same time, names of alternative candidates for the post were already circulating.

Historic defeat: Republican McCarthy also fails in the second round of the US Congress chief election

Update from January 3, 9:35 p.m.: Republican Kevin McCarthy lost the House of Representatives election on the second attempt. Earlier, McCarthy had suffered an historic defeat on the first ballot – the first time in a hundred years that an election had required more than one attempt and a faction had refused to support its candidate in the first ballot.

In the first ballot, 19 party colleagues rebelled against McCarthy, refused to support him and voted for other candidates. In the second verbal vote, 19 colleagues did not vote for the 57-year-old. Instead, the votes all went to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. He had previously nominated McCarthy for the second ballot and persuaded his party colleagues to close the ranks. Immediately afterwards, however, one of McCarthy’s toughest opponents, MP Matt Gaetz, struck out – and nominated Jordan. Jordan is a loyal supporter of ex-President Donald Trump.

In the afternoon it remained unclear how many more votes will be necessary to elect a new chair for the parliamentary chamber. It was also unclear whether the election would last several days. For McCarthy, this is a public exposure – it also shows the inner turmoil of Republicans.

Republican McCarthy fails in the first round of the US Congress chief election

First report: Washington – Dramatic power struggle for the most influential post in the American Parliament: Republican Kevin McCarthy suffered a historic defeat at the first attempt in the election to the position of Chairman of the US House of Representatives. McCarthy missed the required majority for the powerful office in the USA in the vote in the constituent session of the parliamentary chamber on Tuesday, as was officially announced in the plenary session after the vote. It is the first time in a hundred years that an election has required more than one attempt and a faction has refused to support its candidate in the first round.

After the parliamentary elections in November, the Congress met for the first time on Tuesday in a new constellation. The Republicans took control of the House of Representatives – in the Senate, President Joe Biden’s Democrats still have a narrow majority. The start of the new legislative period was overshadowed by the Republicans’ bitter internal struggle for leadership in the House of Representatives.

McCarthy fails first-round election as Speaker of House

The post of chairman of the chamber, which has been held by Democrat Nancy Pelosi in recent years, ranks third in the national ranking after the president and his vice president. Usually the choice is a formality. But several party colleagues rebelled against McCarthy and refused to support him. Given a narrow majority of Republicans in the chamber, McCarthy did not get the necessary number of votes.

For McCarthy, this is a public exposure. It has been a hundred years since a candidate for the House of Representatives vote did not win the necessary majority on the first ballot: in 1923 it took nine ballots to choose a leader. Back then it took several days.

McCarthy fails in election: US Congress chamber now incapacitated

Even now, the internal rebellion is delaying the processes sensitively. The election of the chairman is the first major act of a newly elected House of Representatives. And until the presidency is clarified, nothing works: the Congress Chamber cannot start its work, not even the new MPs can be sworn in. McCarthy only got 203 of 434 votes cast in the first round – he would have needed 218. 19 party colleagues refused to vote for him.

McCarthy had been combative just before the session and said: “I hold the record for the longest speech in the plenary session.” He has no problem setting a record for the most ballots in a vote for the presidency in the House of Representatives.

That could take a long time. Each ballot is lengthy because all MPs are called up individually to nominate their preferred candidate. Even if McCarthy prevails in the end, he will emerge weakened from the tussle and will face some difficulties organizing majorities in the Congress Chamber for years to come.

Video: New Congress: Will the USA now become ungovernable?

The rebellion against him did not come as a surprise, but was brewing for weeks. Five party colleagues had publicly announced early on that they would vote against McCarthy. Other Republicans later resisted. McCarthy tried to appease internal critics behind the scenes with all sorts of concessions – without success.

McCarthy revealed on Tuesday, visibly annoyed, that he was told on Monday that he would only get the necessary votes if he gave certain positions and budgets to certain members of the group. One of his opponents, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, even said bluntly that he didn’t care if the Democratic candidate won the election in case of doubt. His opponents are only concerned with personal advancement, not with the country. “I will always fight to put the American people first – not a few individuals trying to get their own way,” he said. There may therefore be a “battle” in the chamber’s plenary session, but it’s about the whole group and the country, “and that’s OK with me”.

The Republican faction in the House of Representatives, like the party as a whole, is torn between right-wing supporters of ex-President Donald Trump and more moderate party members. Faced with a slim majority, McCarthy must unite the various wings behind him and even recruit members from the very fringes of his faction to become leader. (dpa/fmü/ph)