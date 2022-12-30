Home page politics

Of: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

The corruption scandal has shaken the EU Parliament badly. Is the reputation permanent? No, says David McAllister. But it won’t work without new lobby rules.

Brussels – Actually, it could have been a good year. For the European Union (EU). And for their politicians. The European Parliament and the other Brussels institutions had acted more united than ever before in the Ukraine war and had shown Vladimir Putin his limits with tough sanctions. Even EU troublemaker Victor Orban allowed himself to be tamed to some extent. But then came Pier Antonio Panzeri and Eva Kaili with their accomplices – and tore the EU Parliament into one of the worst credibility crises in its history.

German politician: David McAllister Function: MEP Old: 51 years old Family: married, two children

Corruption in the EU: Eva Kaili drags the EU Parliament into a crisis of meaning – what can be done, Mr McAllister?

On December 13, investigators stormed into 18 offices and homes. The accusation: bribery and money laundering in the orbit of the European Parliament. In the course of Corruption scandals arrested five people. In addition to the alleged mastermind Panzeri, the detainees also include Eva Kaili and her partner. Also with the earlier one Vice-President of the EU Parliament is said to have been found in the raid significant sums of cash – with high probability these are bribes from Qatar and Morocco.

Is shaken by the corruption scandal in the EU Parliament: European politician David McAllister (CDU). © UJ Alexander/Christophe Gateau/dpa/imago/Montage

David McAllister, former prime minister of Lower Saxony and current chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament, is stunned by the events. Did he suspect something? Time to talk about corrupt MPs in the politicsthe power of money and a way out of the image crisis:

Bribery and money laundering: David McAllister on corruption in the European Parliament – an interview

Former and current MEPs have filled their pockets with money – and battered their already tarnished reputations. How are you currently living through the time?

These incidents leave you stunned and angry. I am appalled and deeply concerned. Criminal investigations into alleged money laundering, corruption and involvement in a criminal organization – all reminiscent of a bad Netflix series. Here were a few with bad criminal energy on the road. But the damage affects us all.

Do we have in the affair has only seen the tip of the iceberg?

I can not judge over this. That will be revealed by the public prosecutor’s investigation. The European Parliament will fully support the authorities involved in the ongoing criminal investigations, in particular the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office. This is urgently needed to restore confidence in the integrity of the European Parliament and in the rule of law. Corruption is poison for European democracy!

Lobbyists come and go in Brussels. Have you always had a bad feeling?

Wherever political decisions are made, stakeholders present their arguments. It’s the same in state politics, it’s the same in federal politics – and it’s the same in European politics. That’s part of the day-to-day business. However, if an attempt is made to exert influence through money, gifts in kind or other inappropriate forms, then this is bribery and other criminal offenses. This is unacceptable. This is criminal.

Consequences of the EU corruption scandal involving Kaili and Panzeri: McAllister calls for tougher anti-lobby rules

Are the anti-lobby rules too lax?

This scandal is a serious crime. The fact that the Belgian authorities prepared the arrests and searches so well over weeks shows that the rule of law worked. These incidents are serious. The European Parliament must therefore act and make concrete proposals quickly.

What do you have in mind specifically?

Just six days after the first arrest, the European Parliament passed a resolution with a large majority. Accordingly, the transparency register of the EU is to be strengthened. We should better staff and fund it so that the information provided can be checked more thoroughly. Our transparency rules are already much more far-reaching than in most national parliaments. At the same time, a special committee should be quickly set up in the European Parliament to identify possible weaknesses in terms of transparency, integrity and corruption and to propose specific reforms. In addition, the so-called friendship groups in parliament should finally be better regulated and controlled. As Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I have been calling for this for a long time.

You mean the unofficial rounds of deputies?

MEPs are free to form informal groups. That’s not what it is about. But we don’t currently know how many of these groups actually exist. An official, accessible and up-to-date register is required for this. For example, it would have to be entered who belongs to which group, who meets when and where with whom and whether representatives from third countries were present at these meetings, whether trips take place and if so, who pays for what. All of this must be recorded in a binding and transparent manner.

Corruption from Qatar and Morocco: McAllister draws a clear line for the EU Parliament

One topic, 27 opinions – are all EU member states pulling together?

A few days after the incidents became known, the European Parliament reacted with a comprehensive resolution with concrete proposals. We don’t have all the answers yet, but these consultations were a fitting start. Parliament must now take the reins to protect the integrity of our institution. And we should act with a high degree of unity and determination – also towards third countries.

you mean qatar? Will this state feel the consequences of the EU?

There have been alleged attempts by Qatar to influence MPs, former MPs and staff through corruption. This means a serious influence from abroad on democratic decision-making processes in the EU. Whether or not these allegations are true remains to be seen in the judicial investigation. Until then, the European Parliament will disable access badges for representatives of Qatari interests and will suspend work on legislative dossiers such as visa liberalization.

To person: David McAllister (CDU) is a German politician who also has British citizenship. From 2003 to 2010 he was chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in Lower Saxony and from July 1, 2010 to February 19, 2013, also Prime Minister of Lower Saxony – as the successor to Christian Wulff. He won the state elections in 2013 by a hair’s breadth. But when it came to forming a government, he was unable to assert himself against the SPD and the Greens, which together brought together one vote more than the conservative camp. McAllister has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014. He now heads the Foreign Affairs Committee there. (jkf)