This Wednesday the death of John mcafee, programmer and founder of the company McAfee at 75 years old. As such, he was one of the first to design antivirus software, capable of scanning the infamous computer viruses.

His death occurred in a Barcelona prison, where he was being held. According to the first report on the matter, it appears that it was caused by an apparent suicide. Certain previous statements of this creative make you think many things.

John McAfee always claimed he was innocent

His body was found on the floor of the cell where he was held. Noting his condition, the emergency team tried to revive him without success.

His imprisonment was motivated by his arrest in October last year in the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. That was when he was preparing to travel to Turkey, and all due to an accusation by the Justice Department from the United States for tax evasion.

It was for the equivalent of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies. John mcafee denied such allegations, and posted a message on Twitter about. On June 16, he commented ‘The United States thinks I have crypto[monedas] hidden ‘.

To the above, he added ‘I wish it would, but it has been disbanded via many hands on the McAfee team (your belief is not required), and all my remaining assets are seized’. Then he said something quite sad.

Before dying he accused the United States government

‘My friends evaporated out of fear of association. I do not have anything. However, I do not regret anything ‘, he finished McAfee in your message.

The fact is that before his death, this programmer suggested that the US government could engineer his death. In a November 2019 message he wrote ‘receiving subtle messages from US officials saying, in effect:’ We’re coming for you, McAfee! We are going to kill you ”.

To the above, he added ‘I got a tattoo today just in case. If I kill myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm. $ WHACKD available only at http://McAfeedex.com ‘.

Now the big question remains if John mcafee he knew more than he appeared, or actually, he was paranoid. The fact is that his extradition was approved yesterday Tuesday by the National audience in Spain. Whatever happened, we hope the real truth comes out.

