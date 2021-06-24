John MacAfee, founder of the known software antivirus for computers, was found dead in his cell on Wednesday (June 23, 2021). He had been imprisoned in Barcelona, ​​Spain, since October 2020. The businessman’s lawyer affirmed to Reuters that MacAffe committed suicide.

Also on Wednesday (June 23), the Spanish court had authorized the extradition of MacAfee to the United States. He was accused of cheating millions of dollars by promoting cryptocurrencies from 2014 to 2018.

MacAfee was about to leave for Turkey when he was arrested in 2020 at the request of the United States. He was detained at Brians 2 Penitentiary.

Javier Villalba, the businessman’s lawyer, said MacAfee couldn’t stand spending more time in prison and hanged himself. “This is the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in prison for so long,” declared Villalba.

According to US authorities, MacAfee used Twitter to promote the purchase of cryptocurrencies, without telling his followers that he himself was profiting from the operations. It would have earned $23 million.

The entrepreneur would also have purchased goods on behalf of third parties and failed to declare millions of dollars from 2014 to 2018.

Report of El País, Spanish police have found no criminal evidence in MacAfee’s death, but the autopsy has yet to be released. The prison’s staff and medical staff also allegedly tried to revive the businessman, without success.

The businessman has been involved in several controversies in recent years. He was arrested in July 2019 with weapons and US$ 80,000, according to the G1. Authorities in Belize have indicated MacAfee’s involvement in the death of his neighbor in 2012. Since the previous year, the businessman has said that he felt persecuted and that there was a plot against him.

MacAfee left his company in 1996. In 2010, the business was sold to Intel under a valuation of $7.68 billion.

