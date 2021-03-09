The eccentric and controversial John mcafee, founder of the eponymous antivirus software company, was indicted by the United States justice accused of crimes related to fraud and money laundering for the promotion of cryptocurrencies to investors between 2017 and 2018, according to the South New York Prosecutor’s Office.

McAfee, 75, detained in Spain awaiting extradition to the US for a scam case, and 40-year-old executive adviser to his “cryptocurrency team” Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. pocketed “more of 13 million dollars “through” fraudulent schemes “on the Internet, according to the document made public this Tuesday.

Both are charged with seven crimes of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and money laundering, with maximum penalties of being found guilty that vary between five and twenty years in prison for every crime, and they were also sued in civil proceedings by the US Securities Commission and the regulatory agency for futures securities.

Authorities noted in a note that the antivirus pioneer and his partner used the “old pump and dump” method, buying large amounts of “altcoins” (alternative cryptocurrencies to bitcoin) at a low price so that McAfee would later recommend them on Twitter in a deceptive way, “artificially” increasing their value.

McAfee, an eccentric businessman. Photo: Bloomberg.

McAfee, who did not report his purchases when he had assured that he would, won together with his team $ 2 million from resales while “the long-term value of altcoins bought by investors fell substantially a year after their promotional tweets,” and tried to liquidate the profits in US currency.

The defendants also took advantage of McAfee’s Twitter, with thousands of followers, to “tout” fundraising events known as “initial coin offering” (ICO) in which digital currencies are issued and sold to the public, but without reporting. that they were being compensated for their promotion with a portion of those funds.

The tech entrepreneur’s team collectively obtained “more than $ 11 million in undisclosed compensation” from the issuing company of those digital currencies, which “tried to hide” investors in the ICO and then settle in US currency as well.

The Manhattan prosecutor, Audrey Strauss, noted that McAfee and Watson “exploited” the Twitter platform and the “enthusiasm of investors in the emerging cryptocurrency market to get millions through lies and deception,” so he warned its users be wary of advertisements for investment opportunities on social media.

Eating your own penis, the most unusual bet

This commitment and the faith he placed in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, led John McAfee to make an unusual and extravagant bet three years ago. Through your Twitter profile said he was going to eat his own penis live on national television if the digital currency it did not reach a million dollars by the end of 2020.

The first bet was that it was going to cost $ 500,000 each, but it was for more. So on July 17, 2017, he responded to a tweet from the user @__MagUra__ who asked him if he was sure that in the next few years a single Bitcoin would be worth half a million dollars.

John McAfee is charged with crimes related to fraud and money laundering. Photo: AFP

“When I predicted that bitcoin would hit $ 500,000 by the end of 2020, I used a model that predicted it would hit $ 5,000 by the end of 2017. BTC has accelerated much faster than my assumed model. Now I predict that bitcoin will cost 1 million dollars by the end of 2020. I will still eat my penis if I am wrong, ”explained John McAfee who, obviously, still did not fulfill his bet.

Currently, the Bitcoin (BTC) again surpassed US $ 50,000 this Sunday after the United States Senate approved a historic US $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package for economic recovery this weekend, which sparked investor interest in riskier assets.

The main cryptocurrency was trading at about US $ 50,500, representing a 4% increase on the day, after registering a high of US $ 51,300 shortly after noon, according to data from the specialized portal Coinmarketcap. This Tuesday, the figure rises to $ 54,275.50.

On Saturday the United States Senate approved the stimulus plan proposed by the president Joe biden, which includes the direct transfer of checks for US $ 1,400 to families and unemployment benefits, waiting for the House of Representatives to finish passing the bill next Tuesday.

With information from EFE.

SL