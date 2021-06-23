John McAfee found dead in the Barcelona prison where the creator of the antivirus of the same name was waiting to be extradited to the US for an alleged tax crime. And if “everything indicates that it could be a suicide” according to the Catalan judicial authority, here is that Twitter users relaunch a tweet dated October 15, 2020 of the same McAfee which today, after the news of his death, sounds disturbing. “I’m happy in here. I have friends. Food is good. Everything is alright. Know that if I hang myself at Epstein it won’t be my fault“, it is read.





Among the latest tweets, the one that McAfee has chosen to fix ‘high’ and leave in evidence, dating back to June 16 and in which he denied the accusations: “The United States believes that I hid cryptocurrencies. I wish I did, but have dissolved in many hands of Team McAfee, while my remaining resources are all seized. My friends have evaporated for fear of being associated with me. I have nothing – he wrote -. Yet, I do not regret anything “.