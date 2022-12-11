So it is possible: this Maserati MC20 is thicker and lighter!

The Maserati MC20 is a kind of gentleman’s supercar. The super sports car for the well-tuned man (M/F) with taste. People who value heritage, but don’t really want a Ferrari. The fast Maserati has a very clean design and is relatively understated. That appeals to them. it also means that the aftermarket specialists can still do something with it.

Novitec was one of the first to upgrade the Maserati MC20. Then it was indicated that she did not want to change too much, because the market would be too small. but hey, in the meantime there are many other companies coming up with upgrades especially for the MC20.

MC20 of 7 Design House

Think of that MC20 from Edo Competition (with 703 hp!), DMC, Mansory (fierce) and Novitec (thick). Today we have the MC20 from 7 Design House on offer for you. They have developed a carbon body kit especially for the Maserati supercar. Normally a body kit can turn out wrong quite quickly. It’s like with dirty jokes: if the laugh isn’t there you’re just telling a dirty story.

But in this case we have to say that the end result is very successful. The body kit is made of blue carbon, which looks very nice with the dark gray paint of the Maser. Even the yellow calipers don’t detonate. The only blemish are the black rims. That wouldn’t have mattered to us. The model is neat, but keeps them silver. Or maybe even better, spray them in the body color.

Nice plates

What also helps, of course, is that the photos of the supercar were taken in the wild. In the open air, with asphalt, air, leaves and the like. Renders or over-processed images often show the changes well, but not what the total looks like.

All parts use the original mounting points and must fit perfectly. That roof scoop seems to be functional. More functional than those two huge jetsers on the thick of the Peugeot 406 from Taxi 2 that passed by recently. The body kit has been tested in the wind tunnel and does its job very well. According to 7 Design House, the body kit provides 795 kg of EXTRA downforce. That’s impressive.

MC20 thicker and lighter

You also save some weight. If you unscrew the original parts and mount the better parts from 7 Design House, you are 5.7 kg lighter, while you have much more downforce. This MC20 is therefore thicker and lighter. You can save another 6.8 kilograms by replacing the exhaust. Then you get another 20 hp, so that you have 650 hp at your disposal.

Also smart, 7 Design House says that ‘only’ 25 kits will be built. So you have to pay a lot of money quickly, because gone = gone. 25 body kits is still quite a large number, we think. More information you can Check on the builders website. Then you can immediately put together your ideal vehicle.

Read more? These are the top most beautiful open Maseratis after 1990!

This article MC20 thicker and lighter: that is just possible appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#MC20 #thicker #lighter #simply