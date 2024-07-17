Chihuahua, Chih. – The state leadership of Movimiento Ciudadano, headed by Francisco Sánchez, will hold this Wednesday, July 17, together with its border militants, the act of renewal of its municipal leadership in Ciudad Juárez.

“Movimiento Ciudadano is the fastest growing political force, and it is so on the most important border in the country, in this heroic city that deserves justice, prosperity, and peace. Here we have formed an army of patriots who will take the reins of our movement to fight for Ciudad Juárez,” he declared.

Sánchez indicated that the event will take place today, July 17, at 6:00 p.m. at the Real Inn Hotel in Ciudad Juárez, where they expect the gathering of militants to carry out the process of renewing the leadership and each of the municipal governing bodies.

The leader assured that they will be incorruptible profiles who have dedicated their lives to serving the families of the border and who will now do so from this political platform, complying with the declaration of principles, the action program and the statutes of Movimiento Ciudadano.

“Movimiento Ciudadano will always stand up for the people of Juarez. We have done so in every moment of crisis. We are here to support the families of Juarez, to provide solutions, to demand the justice that has been denied to our border,” he said.

With 34,266 votes obtained in the last elections, Movimiento Ciudadano came in fourth place in terms of preferences for the City Council in Juárez, behind Partido Pueblo, which obtained 36,443 votes with the influencer Máquina de Fuego. The border represents a challenge for the proposal of the “orange party.”

Cesar Lozano T / [email protected]