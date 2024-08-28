Mexico City.- Citizen Movement (MC) will appoint Clemente Castañeda and Ivonne Ortega as its caucus coordinators in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, respectively.

“We have already had, it is a decision of the parliamentary groups, that Clemente Castañeda will indeed be the coordinator in the Senate of the Republic and Ivonne Ortega our coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies. Clemente is naturally the leader of that group at this time, he has been a senator for six years now, with the experience, let’s say, legislative, he is an authoritative voice in Movimiento Ciudadano, he is one of the most important cadres of Jalisco,” said the elected deputy Patricia Mercado.

In the Chamber of Deputies, she recalled in an interview, Ortega was involved in the construction of the electoral campaign, the formation of structures and leadership in many states of the Republic. “It is a recognition of that work and also of her experience, she has been a legislator several times, she has already been governor of her state, so it is a recognition of a woman and also that, the decision that it be a woman who represents us.”

Meanwhile, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, former presidential candidate of MC, said that these are extraordinary profiles with great track records.