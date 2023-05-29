Last night, the MC Regional party from Cartagena was on the verge of making history and becoming the first independent political force to obtain representation in the Regional Assembly. When it seemed that he would enter the regional Parliament, when only 6% of the ballot remained and he caressed it with his fingertips, his candidate, the lawyer Esther Guzmán Linares, lost that option and the desolation that already reigned in the headquarters of MC’s campaign for local results intensified. This time he could not enter the Chamber either, after four years ago he was left at the gates. It was quite a blow if one takes into account that until well into the count its components dreamed of even obtaining two deputies. In that case, Santiago del Álamo, a graduate in Business Administration and Management, would have entered.

In its second participation in some regional elections, the Cartagena formation presented itself alone, since in the previous elections it did so together with the Coalición de Centro Democrático (CCD), Ciudadanos Villa de Fuente Álamo (CIFA), the Independent Party of Torre Pacheco ( PITP) and Unit for Alguazas (UxA). If on that occasion it managed to slightly exceed 14,600 votes, yesterday it managed to approach 20,000 and become the fifth most voted force at the regional level, after PP, PSOE, Vox and POD-IU-AV (Podemos, Izquierda Unidad and Alternativa Verde ). But all this was insufficient and the expectations of having representation vanished when the scrutiny came to an end and the clock struck one in the morning. Since the polling stations closed their doors and the first results began to be known, they granted two deputies to MC until almost 40% had been counted. Militants and supporters dreamed of achieving a historic milestone. The loss of both seats left a bittersweet taste after failing to achieve the goal of becoming mayor of Cartagena, the priority purpose of the formation led by José López, who directed the Cartagena City Council between 2015 and 2017.

MC surpassed Cs in support (1.53% and more than 10,100 votes) and Más Región-Verdes Equo (MR-VE). This formation, headed by Helena Vidal, obtained just over 8,600 votes. The survey carried out by GAD3 for LA VERDAD already warned that MC could enter the Regional Assembly with a deputy, hence the members of the formation trusted it throughout the entire electoral day. The surprise for everyone was that the first counts gave him two.

The Pacma Animalist Party also fell far behind the Cartagena supporters and its growth expectations in recent years, despite improving its 2019 results. Four years ago it reached 5,300 and last night it barely exceeded 5,700, with 0 .87% of the total. For My Region it reached 2,360, 0.35% of the total votes.

Resignation of the candidate



“We were very close to achieving it. There were even times when we were a thousand votes away from getting second. We have a very positive attitude, because for us it is something historical to have already reached this point. I am still not aware of what happened tonight, “said the candidate for the presidency of the Community for MC, Esther Guzmán, after learning that she was left out of the Assembly by very few votes.

Guzmán promised to continue working to return in four years to try to get at least a first seat in the Assembly, “the representative body for everyone, not just for a municipality, but for all of the Community.” «It has been very agonizing, but we have to respect the results, no matter how hard and complicated it is to assume them. I am very positive and I am sure that we will know how to get something good out of all of this that has happened to us tonight, “he added in statements to LA VERDAD.

The illusion of the MC candidate was to influence sectors such as the environment, in justice and budgetary solidarity between municipalities, in the region and biprovinciality. Those goals, she concluded, “will not change” the next time her party contests regional elections.