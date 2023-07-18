A toxic culture of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying. From the survey conducted by the BBC with interviews of more than 100 British employees of the chain McDonald’s fast food a disturbing picture emerges on the working conditions of employees, in many cases girls and boys as young as 17 years old.

The BBC began investigating McDonald’s working conditions in February after the company signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in which it pledged “to protect its staff from sexual harassment. At the end of the interviews, British journalists collected 31 allegations of sexual assaults, 78 of sexual harassment, 18 accusations of racism and 6 of homophobia.

In the complaints, the description of a “toxic and sexist” workplace. The “boobs on crates” rule

A 17-year-old employee in Cheshire said a 20-year-old colleague taunted him with racist words and then asked him ‘to show her his penis’ and ‘make a baby in black and white’. At a branch in Wales, there was a bet on who could have sex first with a new hire. There was an outbreak of gonorrhea in a Northern Ireland branch, where sexual intercourse between staff was the order of the day, despite being prohibited by company policy.

The young women interviewed by the BBC said they felt “constantly judged by their appearance”. One worker said she was seen by her male colleagues as ‘fresh meat’ when she started working at her branch in Nottingham. Other female workers said they were forced by managers to wear uniforms that were too tight for them. “There’s a saying at McDonald’s, ‘boobs on boxes.’ Guys in the kitchen, girls at the counter. The idea is to put attractive people first,” said Lucy, who is 22 and has worked in Norwich. “If you work at McDonald’s, you know you’re going to be harassed,” says Emily, 20. She left her branch in Brighton last year after a colleague in her 60s kept stroking her hair in a sexually suggestive way making her feel uncomfortable.

So McDonald’s ignored the victims’ complaints

Some of the workers reported the abuse reports to the company. A Birmingham worker was slapped on the butt by a colleague when she was 19. She reported it to her manager immediately. But despite the episode being caught on camera, she was forced to continue working with him. She finally quit. Several workers have been transferred to a different McDonald’s restaurant or fired after reporting their complaints to their managers.

Other employees say they preferred to keep quiet precisely because they couldn’t risk losing their jobs. The young employees of the fast food giant often have zero hour contracts: it means that their schedules are flexible, but also that they are completely dependent on the bosses who decide their shifts. In response to the BBC’s investigation, McDonald’s top management admitted “that they have failed”, adding that all employees “deserve to work in a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace”.